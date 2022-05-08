Queen’s home movies to be in new documentary for Jubilee

LONDON (AP) — The BBC says previously-unseen home movies from Queen Elizabeth II’s personal archive — including footage capturing the monarch as a young mother and her beaming at her engagement ring — will be shown in a new documentary. The queen granted the broadcaster unprecedented access to hundreds of home movies shot by her, her parents and her late husband Prince Philip. They will be shown as part of celebrations for her upcoming Platinum Jubilee, honoring her 70 years on the throne. The videos record the queen’s life from when she was a baby in a pram to her coronation in 1953. One clip captures Philip’s first extended visit to Balmoral Castle in Scotland in 1946, before his engagement to Elizabeth was made public.