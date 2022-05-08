Earthquake shakes area between Taiwan, Japan; no tsunami

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake shook seas between eastern Taiwan and southwestern Japan. But authorities said there was no danger of a tsunami. No damages have been reported. Japanese authorities said the magnitude 6.6 quake struck off the island of Yonaguni, which is about 66 miles east of Taiwan. Taiwanese and U.S. authorities gave other measurements for the Monday afternoon quake. Preliminary measurements can often differ. The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami. The agency said there may be small swelling of the water but there was no danger of a tsunami.