UK pledges more aid to Ukraine as Europe marks VE Day

LONDON (AP) — Britain will provide an extra 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in military support to Ukraine to help the country defend against Russian forces. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders from other Group of Seven countries are expected to hold online talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday to discuss the further support. The meeting was meant to display unity among Western allies on Victory in Europe Day, which marks Nazi Germany’s surrender in 1945. The funding includes 300 million pounds of military kit promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week, such as radar systems to target Russian artillery, GPS jamming equipment and night vision devices.