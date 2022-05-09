3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home, mother arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested in the killings. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children. The children, two boys and a girl, are 8 to 12 years old. Police did not disclose information about how investigators believe the children were killed. The children’s mother was arrested. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. A 16-year-old was also taken into custody.