Another close call reported in Mexico City air operations

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Air traffic controllers for Mexico City have recorded another close call even as Mexican aviation authorities were scrambling to respond to reports from international pilot and airline groups of serious confusion in the skies over the capital. A flight into Benito Juarez International Airport was given clearance to land on a runway where another airliner was about to take off Saturday night. That happened just hours after transportation authorities established a working group to discuss an increase in dangerous incidents in Mexico City’s airspace. The head of Mexican Airspace Navigation Services, which manages the country’s airspace, resigned in a letter dated Friday.