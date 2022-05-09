Australia aware of China plans for Solomon Islands wharves
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says he is aware of China’s ambitions in the southwest Pacific after a newspaper reported plans by Beijing to build wharves, shipyards and underwater cables in the Solomon Islands. The Australian newspaper published a leaked draft agreement between China and the Solomon Islands dated this year. That follows the recent confirmation by China and the Pacific island nation that they have signed a separate security agreement that the U.S. and its allies fear could lead to a Chinese naval base less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the Australian coast. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government is not surprised by the reported draft maritime cooperation agreement.
Comments