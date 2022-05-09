Skip to Content
California cops checking report of screams find body in SUV

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police who responded to reports of screams from a sports utility over the weekend arrested a man after officers found the body of another man inside the SUV. Anaheim police say in a statement that officers Sunday morning saw a man getting out of the SUV that was parked in a residential neighborhood. The man who had been exiting the SUV was detained and police said there were no other suspects and no threat to the community. The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of relatives.

