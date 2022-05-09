Supplies launched to China’s new space station for next crew

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese cargo vessel has docked with the country’s under-construction space station before a new crew arrives next month. The Tianzhou-4 spacecraft was slung into space atop a rocket early Tuesday, and state media said it docked with the station about seven hours later. The craft is carrying supplies for for the next crew’s six-month stay. It also is carrying spare parts for maintaining the station and research equipment. China intends to finish building the station this year with the addition of two laboratory modules to link with the Tianhe living module.