Dozens killed by rebels in eastern Congo’s Ituri province

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE

Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congolese government officials say rebels in eastern Congo attacked a village near a mine in Ituri province, killing at least 52 people. Fighters with the group known as CODECO attacked the town of Kablangete on Sunday. The mayor of a nearby town says that in addition to those killed, 100 civilians are missing. Congo’s government condemned the killings as a “barbaric and cowardly act of CODECO terrorists on innocent populations.” The government said it is determined to restore peace in the region. Eastern Congo has been destabilized for years by attacks by several different rebel groups, including CODECO, that are vying for control of the mineral-rich area.