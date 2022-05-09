Egypt arrests 13 teenage boys for harassing women tourists

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s public prosecutor has ordered that 13 teenage boys arrested over the weekend and accused of harassing two women tourists at the Giza Pyramids near Cairo remain in custody pending an investigation. The arrests came after a video surfaced on social media showing a crowd of boys swarming around two young women at the famous archeological site. The boys are seen jeering at the women and some press closer to them as the two try to get away from the crowd. It was unclear from the footage whether any of the boys groped the women.