Mississippi sues Favre, wrestlers, over welfare misspending

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Human Services is suing retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, three former pro wrestlers and several other people and businesses to try to recover millions of misspent welfare dollars that were intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation. The lawsuit was filed Monday. It says the defendants “squandered” more than $20 million in money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program. The suit was filed less than two weeks after a mother and son who ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi pleaded guilty to state criminal charges tied to the misspending.