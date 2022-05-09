Nick Cave confirms son Jethro Lazenby, in his 30s, has died

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian singer-song writer Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro Lazenby, who was in his early 30s. The front man of rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds said in a statement: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away.” Lazenby was a fashion model, rapper, actor and photographer. He was Cave’s son with model Beau Lazenby born in 1991. One of Cave’s twin sons with his current wife Susie Cave died in an accidental fall from a cliff in England in 2015. Arthur Cave had taken the psychedelic drug LSD before he fell. Cave has two surviving sons.