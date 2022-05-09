Nigerian airlines battle to keep flying over fuel cost hikes

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s airlines say they are struggling to keep flying because the price of aviation fuel in the West African country has increased by 260%. The six airlines said in a statement that they will continue domestic and regional flights thanks to a pledge by federal government officials to “provide succor” to the airlines to help offset their skyrocketing fuel prices which now constitute 95% of their operating costs. The Airline Operators of Nigeria had planned to protest the fuel increases by suspending local and regional flights but some of the airlines objected to the planned shutdown. International crude oil prices have increased 40% since the beginning of the year, due to a combination of factors including Russia’s war in Ukraine.