Paris trial for 2009 plane crash that left 152 dead, 1 alive

By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The lone survivor of a 2009 plane crash that killed 152 other people is expected to attend the trial of Yemen’s main airline. The trial is opening Monday in Paris. Bahia Bakari, then just 12, clung to floating debris from the plane for 11 hours in the Indian Ocean before being rescued. She called it “a miracle.” Now 25, she recently told France 3 television she would attend the trial with both “apprehension” and “relief.” The company, Yemenia, has been charged for Bakari’s injuries and the deaths of 65 French citizens. There are 560 plaintiffs in the case. After studying the plane’s black boxes, French aviation investigators found that a pilot error was the cause of the crash. Yemenia has denied responsibility.