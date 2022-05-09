Skip to Content
Police in Thailand arrest leader of corpse-worshipping cult

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA
Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in northeastern Thailand have arrested a forest-dwelling self-proclaimed holy man whose followers allegedly worshipped corpses and consumed bodily fluids as a cure for sickness. There were chaotic scenes as officers raided the thatched house of the 75-year-old man deep in a jungle. Supporters screamed and jostled with police as the bearded, shirtless white-haired man was led to a police vehicle. Police say they found 11 corpses on the premises and local media said they were believed to be the bodies of his followers.

