Preliminary 3.3 magnitude quake jolts South Carolina

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A relatively rare East Coast earthquake centered northeast of South Carolina’s capital city has jolted large numbers of state residents awake. Authorities say the quake occurred just after 1:30 a.m. EDT Monday and had a preliminary 3.3 magnitude. There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries. The pre-dawn temblor lasted only seconds but hundreds of people took to social media to describe being shaken from sleep. A seismic analyst monitoring the quake for the USGS Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado called it the latest in a small series of shakes in recent months. The epicenter was reported about 1.5 miles below the earth’s surface near Elgin, South Carolina.