Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood

NEW DELHI

Authorities in the Indian capital halted a demolition drive in a Muslim-dominated neighborhood after hundreds of residents gathered in protest Monday. Anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks have risen across India in the past month or so, including stone-throwing between Hindu and Muslim groups during religious processions. This was followed by demolition drives in a few states where many Muslim-owned properties were razed down by local authorities. The drive on Monday was set to occur in Shaheen Bagh, a neighborhood that in 2020 became a site of intense protest over a controversial citizenship law.