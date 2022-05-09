Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:49 AM

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

KTVZ

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protesters have thrown red paint on the Russian ambassador as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II. Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery on Monday to lay flowers where a group of activists opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine were waiting for him. Video footage shows red paint being thrown from behind Andreev before a protester standing beside him throws a big blob of it in his face.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content