Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protesters have thrown red paint on the Russian ambassador as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II. Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery on Monday to lay flowers where a group of activists opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine were waiting for him. Video footage shows red paint being thrown from behind Andreev before a protester standing beside him throws a big blob of it in his face.