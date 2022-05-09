San Francisco Conservatory buys record label

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Conservatory of Music is buying a record label following its acquisition of a management agency. The school has bought Pentatone Music, adding to a portfolio that includes Opus 3 Artists, which it purchased in October 2020. Pentatone is based in Baarn, Netherlands, and will have access to the conservatory’s recording studio in San Francisco. The label will record a performance of the National Brass Ensemble conducted by San Francisco Symphony music director Esa-Pekka Salonen and will work with students at the conservatory’s 2023 winter term.