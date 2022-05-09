Serbs stage pro-Russia marches amid V-Day ceremonies

By JOVANA GEC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Pro-Russia marches have been staged in Serbia and the Serb-run entity in Bosnia — both traditional allies of Moscow in the Balkans — amid ceremonies to mark the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Serbia organized military jet flyovers and officials laid wreaths as part of the celebrations Monday. A Serbian cabinet minister and Russia’s ambassador to Serbia joined dozens of people in the Moscow-backed march in Belgrade, an annual event mirroring one held in Russia. Marchers carried a cardboard figure of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a big ‘Z’ sign symbolizing support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Serbia has condemned the Russian attack, but has refused to impose sanctions against Moscow