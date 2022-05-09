Space telescope in home stretch of tests; early pics impress

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new space telescope is in the home stretch of testing. Astronomers said Monday the James Webb Space Telescope is checking out better than anticipated less than six months after liftoff. They’ve released test pictures of a neighboring satellite galaxy, and the results are stunning when compared with images taken by NASA’s previous infrared space telescope. Science observations are expected to begin in July. Launched last December, the $10 billion Webb is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.