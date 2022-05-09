Tourism and economic agencies join forces to market Orlando

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It’s an idea that almost seems as compatible as Mickey and Minnie. Take the tens of millions of tourists who are thinking about visiting the Orlando area’s theme parks each year and sell them on the virtues of moving their companies or businesses to the region. In the half-century that Orlando has been a tourism hub, it hadn’t been done, until now. The quasi-public agencies that promote tourism and economic development in Orlando on Monday announced they’re joining forces to market the region together under a single brand. Meanwhile, officials say Orlando had 59.3 million tourists in 2021, or almost 80% of its pre-pandemic visitor numbers.