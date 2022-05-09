Transgender treatment, doctors threatened by new Alabama law

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two physicians who run a clinic in Alabama to treat children with gender dysphoria are bracing themselves now that a law that makes some of their work a crime has gone into effect. Dr. Hussein Abdul-Latif and Dr. Morissa Ladinsky lead a team in Birmingham, Alabama, that cares for more than 150 young people who are transgender or gender diverse. The law that took effect Sunday makes it a felony for medical providers to give puberty blockers and hormones to treat trans people under age 19. A federal judge is considering a lawsuit challenging the measure as unconstitutional.