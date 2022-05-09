UK official to press N Ireland leaders to form government

LONDON (AP) — A senior British official will meet with rival Northern Ireland party leaders Monday to press them to re-establish a power-sharing government amid uncertainty after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis will meet the leaders of the five parties that formed the last Executive, or devolved government, before it collapsed in February. Sinn Fein won the most seats in last week’s Northern Ireland Assembly elections — a historic victory for a nationalist party. But it’s unclear what role Sinn Fein will now take in government because its rival, the Democratic Unionist Party, has refused to join a power-sharing government unless their demands over post-Brexit customs arrangements are met.