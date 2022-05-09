US charges political rival in Haitian president’s killing

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a former Haitian senator is facing charges in the United States related to last year’s assassination of former Haiti President Jovenel Moïse. Court records show that John Joel Joseph made his initial court appearance Monday in Miami federal court. He was extradited from Jamaica to the U.S. on Friday. He faces a possible life sentence. According to a criminal complaint, Joseph and others, including about 20 Colombian citizens and several dual Haitian-American citizens, participated in a plot to kidnap or kill Haiti’s president, who was ultimately slain at his home in Haiti on July 7. Joseph was arrested in Jamaica in January along with his wife and two sons.