US, Italy united on Ukraine, with slightly different tones

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi meets with U.S. President Biden this week in Washington as Europe faces another “whatever it takes” moment, with war raging on its eastern flank in Ukraine. Both Rome and Washington are emphasizing their historic friendship and shared desire to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s two-month-old invasion when the leaders meet on Tuesday. But there are still differences in tone over the war. And public sentiment in Italy against sending arms to Ukraine is growing.