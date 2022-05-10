Alabama jailbreak mystery deepens as manhunt ends with death

By KIM CHANDLER and MIKE BALSAMO

Associated Press

Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it. Officials say Casey White surrendered and Vicky White shot herself, and was taken to a hospital. The two are not related. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said White died from her injuries. The arrests ended a nationwide manhunt that began April 29.