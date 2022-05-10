Ex-Oklahoma officers charged in fatal shooting of Black man

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Two former Oklahoma police officers have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black man in December while responding to a 911 call of an alleged protective order violation. Following a monthslong probe by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka charged the officers Friday. The ex-Lawton officers are Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan. They’re accused in the shooting death of 29-year-old Quadry Sanders. Jail records show Hinkle is Black and Ronan is white. Cabelka says no weapon was found on Sanders. Both officers have been released on bail. Their lawyer says police had repeatedly been called to the house because of Sanders and the officers believed he was reaching for a weapon.