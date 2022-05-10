German FM pledges accountability for killings in Bucha

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has pledged that the international community will hold to account those responsible for the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha during Russia’s war. Baerbock said during a visit Tuesday to the town on the outskirts of Kyiv that “the worst crimes imaginable” had been perpetrated in Bucha during the Russian occupation. Witnesses have told how Russian soldiers targeted civilians seemingly at random until their withdrawal on March 31. Baerbock is the first member of the German government to travel to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in late February. The trip comes days after Berlin and Kyiv set aside a diplomatic spat concerning Ukraine’s unwillingness to invite the German president.