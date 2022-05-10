Kidnap suspect loses 3-year war against extradition to Chile

By ROD McGUIRK

Assolciated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chilean woman wanted on kidnapping charges dating to Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship in the 1970s faces extradition from Australia after a court closed her final appeal option. Adriana Rivas had appealed to Australia’s highest court after three Federal Court judges rejected her appeal against extradition to her homeland. But the High Court issued a certificate on Monday saying her appeal application was deemed to have been abandoned because of procedural failings. The end of the court process opens the way for Australia’s attorney general to take the final step of approving the extradition. Rivas is accused of kidnapping seven people in 1976 and 1977. She was an assistant to the head of the DINA secret police during Pinochet’s dictatorship.