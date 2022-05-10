Sony’s profit surges on healthy film, game, music growth

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Sony’s fiscal fourth quarter surged 67% to 111.1 billion yen, or about $850 million, compared to the previous year, as the Japanese entertainment and electronics company racked up profits in video game and movie divisions. Tokyo-based Sony’s January-March quarterly sales edged up 1%, as its music operations also did well, boosted by the popularity of streaming services. For the full fiscal year ended in March, Sony racked up a profit of 882 billion yen, or $6.8 billion, down 14% despite the success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which contributed to revenue. Sales in its TV division also grew from licensing income.