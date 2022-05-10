Spain rescues migrants at sea but more are reported missing

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Spanish emergency services say they rescued 57 sub-Saharan migrants heading on an inflatable boat to the Canary Islands. The rescue operation came a day after 28 migrants were reported missing on the same perilous route from Africa when their boat overturned. Spain’s maritime rescue service said one of its boats performed the rescue of 40 men, 14 women and three children in a two-hour period before dawn Tuesday. A rescue service official said that the previous night two of its helicopters saved 13 people from an inflatable boat. The survivors said there were 41 people on board the boat when it was hit by a large wave.