Battery-powered Greek island bets on green future

By DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

TILOS, Greece (AP) — The remote Greek island of Tilos has pioneered a recycling plant that could act as a blueprint for other islands — including popular holiday destinations — that struggle with waste disposal. The island has just 500 year-round inhabitants and is a 15-hour ferry journey from the mainland. It has closed its landfill and is now recycling more than 80% of its trash. It has also embraced sustainable energy initiatives that include an EU-funded battery installation used to store energy from a wind turbine and solar park. Many Greek islands have strained resources exacerbated by tourism, facing a lack of water and problems with garbage disposal and electricity.