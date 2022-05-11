Bolivia’s Arce warns may not attend Summit of the Americas

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s President Luis Arce says he may not go to the Summit of the Americas if some countries are not invited. He’s joining Mexico’s leader in objecting to suggestions that Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua might be excluded from the June meeting in Los Angeles. Two Caribbean leaders have also protested against calls to exclude the three leftist governments. U.S. officials earlier indicated they were unlikely to invite the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua because they do not respect democracy. The U.S. has imposed sanctions on all three. But the White House said Tuesday no final decision on invitations has been made.