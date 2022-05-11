Skip to Content
Brazilian police arrest dozens selling crack in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (AP) — Hundreds of policemen raided a plaza in Brazilian city Sao Paulo on Wednesday, arresting dozens of people selling crack and cocaine and destroying addicts’ tents. Police said in a statement that a total 650 agents participated in the raid, and arrest and search warrants were the product of intelligence and investigation. The Princesa Isabel square is close to a region nicknamed “Crackland” where hundreds of addicts gather every day buy drugs. Some come from cities in Sao Paulo state’s countryside and end up living there permanently.

