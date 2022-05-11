Chinese ambassador says Solomons pact no threat to Australia

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese ambassador says China’s engagement with South Pacific island countries poses no threat to Australia, responding to fears that Beijing will establish a military foothold in the Solomon Islands. China’s envoy to Australia, Xiao Qian, attempted to reassure his host nation in a newspaper opinion piece published Thursday as reports emerged of a planned trip by a high-level Chinese delegation to the Solomons following the completion of a bilateral security pact. Xiao wrote in The Australian Financial Review: “The cooperation between China and the South Pacific island countries … will by no means threaten Australia’s security.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he disagrees that “Chinese government interference in the Pacific is of no consequence.”