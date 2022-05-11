EXPLAINER: Who’s the Swedish doctor facing execution in Iran

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is scheduled to put to death a 50-year-old Swedish-Iranian physician within nine days. In Iran, some foreigners are pawns, particularly in tensions between Tehran and Western capitals, analysts say. The pattern of Westerners being picked up has grown increasingly visible since the collapse of Iran’s nuclear deal. Iran detained two more Europeans Wednesday as the European Union envoy was visiting. The Iranian government accuses Swedish researcher Ahmad Reza Jalali of being a spy for Israel. His case coincides with a landmark quest in Sweden to hold accountable a former Iranian official accused of committing atrocities. That trial has kindled outrage in Tehran, shining light on a dark chapter of history.