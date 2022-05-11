Gov. DeSantis still hasn’t made decision over sheriff’s lies

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said 100 days ago that he would review a state report that a county sheriff had lied about killing another teenager 30 years ago. As of Wednesday, DeSantis still hasn’t said if he’ll discipline Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony. DeSantis could fire Tony or suspend him for the 1993 shooting that happened when Tony was 14 and living in Philadelphia. Tony was charged with murder for killing an 18-year-old neighbor during a fight, but he argued self-defense and was acquitted. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in late January that Tony lied on police job applications when asked if he ever killed anyone.