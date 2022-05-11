Hurricane Hunters punished for stop to get motorcycle

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast-based Hurricane Hunters have been disciplined after their plane made an unauthorized stop to pick up a crew member’s personal motorcycle. The Sun Herald reports the five-member crew was spotted briefly stopping in Martha’s Vineyard in March to load a vintage motorcycle onto their plane before continuing their assignment to California. The motorcycle belonged to a crew member. On Tuesday, Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo said in a news release that members of the 403rd Wing aircrew have been disciplined for misuse of the aircraft. Further details were not released. Col. Stuart Rubio, commander of the 403rd Wing, said the personal stop was an abuse of government assets.