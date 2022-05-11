Judge announces he’ll block DeSantis’ redistricting plan

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A state judge has ruled that a congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives. Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said Wednesday that he will issue a formal order Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November’s election. He made it clear he would rule in favor of voting rights groups challenging the maps.