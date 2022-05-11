Jury returns mixed verdict in New York terrorism case

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan federal court jury has returned a mixed verdict in the trial of a New Jersey software developer who authorities say researched and photographed U.S. landmarks for possible attacks. The jury couldn’t reach a verdict on one terrorism charge: providing material support for a terrorist group. But jurors did find 44-year-old Alexei Saab had received military-type training from Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization. Saab’s lawyer said much of the evidence can’t be considered reliable because it came from what Saab himself told FBI investigators, and was “un-credible, crazy, unsubstantiated information.” The judge also questioned whether the terrorism conviction will stand based on rules about the statute of limitations.