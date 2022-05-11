Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:42 AM

Minnesota GOP seeks candidate who can topple Democrat Walz

KTVZ

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Endorsing a candidate who can topple Democratic Gov. Tim Walz will top the agenda when Minnesota Republicans gather in Rochester for their state convention Friday and Saturday. They’ll choose from a field led by Dr. Scott Jensen, a physician skeptical of coronavirus vaccines and mandates; former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka; and Black business executive Kendall Qualls. The Minnesota GOP’s inability to win a statewide race since 2006 has made Minnesota a rare Midwest state with Democrats in charge, and the 2,200 delegates are hungry to change that. Minnesota Democrats will hold their state convention in Rochester one weekend later.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content