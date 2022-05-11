Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:53 PM

Navy sailor killed in training accident was Texas man

KTVZ

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says the Naval Special Warfare sailor killed in a training accident in Virginia was Electronics Technician 1st Class Ryan DeKorte, from Lubbock, Texas. DeKorte died Monday from injuries received late last week during a helicopter landing incident during an exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia. He was 35. According to a Navy official, the helicopter experienced a hard landing near DeKorte, who was on the ground and not in the aircraft. The cause of the incident is under investigation.  

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content