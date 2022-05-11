New Mexico wildfire grows; California fire destroys mansions

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to flee as a wildfire heads toward mountain resort towns. Fire officials said at a briefing Wednesday night that the fastest moving flames were heading farther northeast, away from the area’s biggest population center in Taos. But evacuations continued to expand southeast of there and officials warned another windy day was forecast Thursday before weather conditions are expected to improve. In Southern California, a wildfire erupted Wednesday in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel and burned more than 20 homes, many of them multimillion-dollar mansions. No injuries were reported.