Polish diplomat hears Russia’s protest to Warsaw incident

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ambassador in Moscow has been summoned to Russia’s Foreign Ministry two days after Russia’s ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine. Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski said Wednesday that Russian officials expressed words of protest about the incident on Monday at a cemetery in Warsaw. Krajewski said his response was to repeat the words of Poland’s foreign minister who called the incident “highly deplorable” and something that should never have happened given the protected status of diplomats. Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev was struck by red paint as he tried to pay his respects to Red Army soldiers who died on Polish territory during World War II.