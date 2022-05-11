Rapper Casanova pleads guilty in NYC drug conspiracy case

NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Casanova has pleaded guilty to charges in a gang-related federal racketeering case that accused him of drug dealing and robbery. The performer, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, was charged in a 2020 indictment against more than a dozen other members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. Federal prosecutors in New York City said Wednesday that the 35-year-old Senior admitted to participating in offenses including a robbery in New York City and to conspiring to traffic marijuana. His lawyer credited him for taking responsibility for the crimes.