Reports: Hong Kong arrests Roman Catholic cardinal, 3 others

HONG KONG (AP) — Reports say a Roman Catholic cardinal and three others have been arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security. The U.K.-based human rights group Hong Kong Watch says Cardinal Joseph Zen, lawyer Margaret Ng, singer Denise Ho and scholar Hui Po-keung were detained Wednesday by Hong Kong’s National Security Police. The group says the arrests are apparently related to their roles as trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which provided legal aid to people who took part in 2019 pro-democracy protests that were quashed by security forces. Scores of pro-democracy activists have been arrested under a sweeping National Security Law imposed on the city by Beijing in 2020.