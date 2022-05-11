St. Kitts dissolves Parliament, fires several top officials

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The prime minister of the eastern Caribbean island of St. Kitts and Nevis has had the royal governor-general dissolve its Parliament and has fired several top officials, including the deputy prime minister. Tuesday’s announcement by Prime Minister Timothy Harris came as he was facing a no-confidence motion from a coalition that includes his own party. Harris said he expects to soon announce a date for new elections. The island normally holds general elections every five years, with the last one held in June 2020. Harris accused those removed from their jobs of showing “a disinterest in their positions.”