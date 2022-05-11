Surprise! Justin Timberlake is in ‘Candy’ with Jessica Biel

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Viewers tuning in to Thursday’s episode of “Candy,” starring Jessica Biel, may recognize a familiar face: Biel’s husband Justin Timberlake. He portrays a deputy who investigates a murder the show is centered around. Biel stars as Candy Montgomery, a young wife and mother in 1980 Texas who begins an affair with a man from her town and ends up accused of killing his wife, Betty. Pablo Schreiber plays the lover, with Melanie Lynskey starring opposite him as Betty. Lynskey’s husband, Jason Ritter, also ended up getting cast in the show. The five -episode Hulu series is based on a true story.