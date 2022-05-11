Thousands of protesters besiege Armenian capital’s town hall

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters have rallied in the Armenian capital, besieging the mayor’s office for hours as they kept up pressure on the country’s prime minister to step down for seeking a peace treaty with neighboring Azerbaijan. The demonstrators tried to storm the mayor’s office on Wednesday but were stopped by police. After a tense showdown that lasted for several hours, the protesters dispersed. Daily opposition protests have swept Yerevan since last month with protesters blocking streets and blockading government buildings to push for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Pashinyan became a renewed target of rancor after he spoke in parliament about the need to sign a peace deal with Azerbaijan.